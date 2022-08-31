KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Friends of the Cheat (FOC) has announced the debut of its new documentary film, “The Friends of the Cheat Story.”

The Friends of the Cheat Story film cover (FOC Photo)

The documentary, which will premiere on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m., follows the “slow devastation of the river system through decades of resource extraction, the tenacity of a small community group determined to make real change, and the swell of support and action that culminated into 28 years (and counting) of continued partnerships, advocacy, and treatment.”

The film was picked up by WVPB, so those with PBS Passport access will be able to stream the film after its debut.

For those without PBS Passport access, the film will be made available to the general public in a free public screening on Sept. 22 at the historic Metropolitan Theater in Morgantown. The public viewing will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with doors first opening at 5:30 p.m. A Q&A session will follow after the viewing.

The event will be a double feature, with “The Friends of the Cheat Story” following an earlier FOC documentary, “Catalyst of Change.”

To learn more about the event, visit FOC’s Facebook event page. For more about FOC, visit its website.