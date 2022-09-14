MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Wednesday, the Friends of WVU Hospitals held its first Golf Tournament at the Pines Country Club in Morgantown.

More than 50 golfers teamed up and took their best shot to win this new Golf Tournament, which helps to fundraise for WVU Hospitals.

“We’re always looking for ways to raise more funds so that we can honor our mission and provide care and comfort to our patients, their families, and to the staff,” said Adrienne Davis, Friends of WVU Hospitals President.

Friends of WVU Hospitals has given $500,000 to WVU Medicine Children’s for the new hospital. Additionally, the group provides service for patients, helps families in need and assists hospital staff with anything they require.

A team making a putt to help support WVU Hospitals. (WBOY Image)

Welcoming everyone to the 1st Golf Tournament for the Friends of WVU Hospitals. (WBOY Image)

The Pines Country Club. (WBOY Image)

Schedule. (WBOY Image)



“We had a great day weather-wise, we’re so thankful for that,” Davis said. “We’re just really thankful for all our sponsors and all the teams that came out today.”

The event concluded with an awards ceremony for the top three teams, putting contest winner, closest to the pin winner, and longest drive winner.

To support the Friends of WVU Hospitals visit the WVU Hospitals Friends gift shops in both Ruby Memorial Hospital and the one at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

Furthermore, you can volunteer and get involved with Friends of WVU Hospitals by emailing Lesley Klishis at LeshleyKlishis@gmail.com or Jennifer Daniels at jennifer.daniels@wvumedicine.org