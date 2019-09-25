FUEL Igniting Leadership Series inspires young professionals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Leadership conference was held in Morgantown Tuesday evening, for young professionals in the area.

FUEL is a regional program that focuses on educating and connecting emerging business and community leaders.

“Connecting with FUEL is a great way to continue to grow yourself, your career, and whether you’re wanting to put that into your business or wanting to grow your community or even just yourself personally for the future. This is an awesome platform to be able to continue to engage and do that as well,” said Tim Liebrecht, FUEL Chair.

The event hosted several guest speakers including, Chuck Stump, founder of ‘The Performance Group’; David Goldberg, Mon Health CEO; and former NFL quarterback, Charlie Batch.