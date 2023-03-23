STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced close to $19 million will be going towards eight West Virginia highway projects. One project that is receiving significant funding is the I-79 exit near Star City, which looks to reconfigure exit 155.

Exit 155 (WBOY – Image)

“Moving West Virginia forward means investing in our roads and highways, and it’s exactly why I requested this funding for eight key projects across our state,” Senator Capito said.

Officials hope the project will increase access to Star City, Granville and WVU. The project is receiving $2 million, which is the third most funding out of all projects announced.

The funding was secured through the Congressionally Directed Spending process and included in Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations bill.

Other projects funded include: