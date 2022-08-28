MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fuzzfest kicked off Saturday afternoon in downtown Morgantown featuring more than 50 performers at five downtown venues including 123 Pleasant Street, Morgantown Art Party, Buddy’s Bud Company, Morgantown Brewing Company and the Art Bar.

Some of the music featured a variety of genres including punk, rock, hardcore and indie, to name a few. Organizers of the event added that the festival is trying to give a large platform to local and regional music, art, comedy, and more through an event that showcases a little bit of everything for attendees to enjoy.

“It’s one of those things where everyone that you talk to, ‘we could do something like this,’ and it’s just finally like well let’s do it, let’s actually put it together. There is so much diversity here and I feel like there is a constant coming and going of students, so there are always new people to discover and something that is going to be here,” said Johnathan Evans, head organizer of Fuzzfest.

Some of this year’s bands include Tony from Bowling, Hello June, Intoxicated Zen, She’s A Wizard, Cranberry Station, Natural Rat, Randy, Ghost Road and more.

“The biggest thing is the support of all the local venues that we have. The 123 being the biggest proponent with like local music, they have wide open doors for bands from all over the country from national, regional touring acts, to bands that just want to wet their beak, get everything figured out,” Evans said. “Then we have these smaller venues that do different events, all different kinds of shows from smaller stages to larger stages. And as things have grown you see more and more places doing events and that way it can cross over.”

Organizers said the best way to network people in the arts industry is with a festival. Fuzzfest comedy was presented by Red Eye Comedy and was held at Morgantown Brewing Company with hour-long comedy showcases and headlining sets from Dan Alten, Alex Runyon and Nate Cesco.