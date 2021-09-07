Gathering of Mountain Eagles hosts adventure activities for military veterans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Gathering of the Mountain Eagles, a non-profit group of former soldiers and family members, will host a camping trip filled with outdoor activities for those returning from Afghanistan.

The organization is holding its 39th annual event from Sept. 9-12 for a group of wounded, injured or seriously ill military veterans who are returning or have returned from the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Desert Storm and Vietnam. During the four-day excursion, those veterans will have a chance to go whitewater rafting, ziplining, and attend the WVU vs. Long Island football game.

Those attending will stay at Camp Dawson for three nights. The event is free of charge to all veterans and their spouses.

Timeline of Events:

  • Thursday, Sept. 9 – arrival and in brieding at Camp Dawson, W.Va.
  • Friday, Sept. 10 – whitewater rafting on the Young River at Ohiopyle, Pa.
  • Saturday, Sept. 11 – ziplinging at Cooper’s Rock and WVU football game in Morgantown, W.Va.
  • Sunday, Sept. 12 – closing events and departure

