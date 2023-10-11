MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Parking Authority is having a canned food drive and is offering certain ticket forgiveness to people who participate.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Morgantown, each customer can have up to two expired meter parking tickets excused by donating two or more non-perishable food items.

The trade only worked on expired meters tickets and cannot be applied to other violations such as parked on yellow, no permit or parked on the sidewalk tickets.

The food items will be accepted at the Public Safety Building at 300 Spruce Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 16 to Nov. 9.

All of the food items will go to Pantry Plus More, a nonprofit organization that offers free meals, food giveaways and other health and wellness program in Monongalia County. A full list of accepted items will be added to the MPA’s website on Thursday, Oct. 12.