Girl Scout ‘Cookie Palooza’ held at Chestnut Ridge Church

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. – Chestnut Ridge Church in Monongalia County hosted Girl Scouts from across North Central West Virginia Friday evening.

This is the fourth annual ‘Cookie Palooza’ for the scouts and organizers stated that today kicked off the cookie sales and that the scouts are excited. Leaders manned stations to teach the scouts characteristics and attributes for sales and orders. Released this year is a new cookie called a ‘Lemon-Up’ which is a lemon cookie with a lemon glaze on the bottom with motivational messaging on the packages.

“They’ve taught me to be a risk-taker the most because I have done bigger things now,” said Jane Basile, Brownie Girl Scout.

Scouts set their goals on how many boxes of cookies that they want to sell and chose what they want to do with the money they earn and what causes it will help.

“One of the things that they’re learning is money management. So, when you come up and want to buy a cookie, box of cookies, or if you want to buy two of those Tagalongs those girls will know how to exchange a $20 for a $10. So, it’s going to better prepare them in school, give them skills to be their own entrepreneur, CEO’s, and business leaders,” said Shannan Davis, Girl Scout Membership Development Manager.

Also, in attendance at the palooza was a West Virginia Gold Star Mother and those are mothers that have lost their children in service with the military. Those mothers are partners with the Girl Scouts help them with their projects and distribute the cookies that people donate to those deployed overseas and veterans.

“One of the best stories is the sharing and comradery they (soldiers) have. When we send a case of cookies then we tell them to share with the other people there that they are assigned with,” said Shirley White, a West Virginia Gold Star Mother. “And a lot of times have good humorous rivalry with each other, ‘who is going to get the best cookie’ of course they enjoy all the cookies.”

There are eight different cookies flavors to choose from you can make a purchase of Girl Scout cookies on their website of find your nearest troop.