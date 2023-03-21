MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you ordered cookies from a Girl Scout in Monongalia, Marion or Taylor counties, the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond said that your cookies have arrived in the area and are ready to be distributed.

The Girls Scouts of Black Diamond announced on Tuesday that thousands of boxes of cookies—67,680 to be exact—have arrived in Morgantown, including Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Girl Scout S’mores, Toffee- and Lemon-Ups.

Line of vehicles awaiting their turn to load in Girl Scout cookie boxes. (WBOY Image)

The new online-only cookie Raspberry Rally might be a little harder to get ahold of; after the limited edition cookie went out of stock, boxes of cookies were being sold online on sites like eBay for as much as $499.

Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, said this year, the Scouts got to see real-life situations like supply chain and labor supply shortages.

The director of product and retail sales, Denise Davis, spoke on why it is important for the Girl Scouts to have these experiences. She said, “they get to see the business side of Girl Scout cookies. Our girls aren’t just selling cookies to raise money for their troops, they’re raising money and they’re learning five different skills. They’re learning things like business ethics and how to plan ahead. So if they want to go on a trip to our – Savannah, Georgia, where we started all of Girl Scouts, they can plan that based on the cookies they sell.”

Cookie ordering season started in January, but if you missed it, you should still be able to find Girl Scouts selling cookies at a booth near you at this link.