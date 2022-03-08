MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia and Marion County Girl Scouts are getting ready to deliver cookies.

Packing troop leaders car with cookies cases (WBOY Image)

On Tuesday at the Mylan Park Community Center, the volunteer team loaded up cars with each troop’s cookie orders. The team distributed more than 6,000 cases of cookies to the troop leaders.

Girl Scout cookies (WBOY Image)

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond’s leaders said this annual responsibility is more than just cookies sales for their girls.

“It’s a real testament to see the hard work that these girl scouts are really putting in. We have thousands of boxes here and that really represents these goals and ambitions that these girls have. They are learning key entrepreneurial skills that will really serve them well later in life,” said Candace Nelson, Director of Marketing Girl Scout of Black Diamond said.

Cookie sales help fund trips the girl scouts take later in the year.

The adventureful cookie cases (WBOY Image)

This year, the Girl Scouts debuted a new cookie named Adventurefuls which is a brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel center. Scout leaders said it’s flying off the shelf.

If you haven’t had a chance to order cookies, keep an eye out for the scouts outside of big box stores in the next few weeks. And if you don’t want to buy some cookies yourself, you can always purchase and donate boxes to service members.