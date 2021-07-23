Go Over the Edge event sees people rappel down 8-story Monongahela Building

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – This summer, the local nonprofit Libera is inviting the Morgantown community to “Go Over the Edge” to help the at-risk teens of West Virginia.

Libera is partnering with the Canadian organizing group Over the Edge Global to provide this unique and exciting urban-rappelling fundraising event. Libera’s 2021 Over-the-Edge event will take place July 23 and 24, 2021 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.) at the Monongahela Building located at 234 High Street in downtown Morgantown. Throughout the two days, participants will enjoy a life-changing experience as they rappel off the roof, down eight stories, to the street below.

Mon Health employee rappelling down the building

“Each participant raised at least $1000 in donations and then they got to go Over the Edge,” Libera’s Communication Director, Diane Tarantini, said. “And what we’re going to do with that is, we’re going to help the at-risk youth of West Virginia.”

Tarantini said 40 to 50 people raised $1,000 and will be rappelling down the Monogahela Building on Saturday. Whereas on Friday, VIP and sponsor participants were the ones going over the edge.

According to a Libera press release, sponsors for the event include Howard Hanna Premier Properties, Jack’s Recycling, Hotel Morgan, University Toyota, Nemacolin, Steptoe and Johnson PLLC, Mon Health, Well WVU, Interactive Media, Compass Realty Group, The Dominion Post, Shine Consulting LLC, and Apis Creative.

The release stated that celebrity participants who went go over the edge on Friday afternoon include:

Haley Hillel, Mrs. West Virginia

local artist Jamie Lester

local comedian Cody Walaka Cannon

A local football coach

Tim Haring of Chestnut Ridge Church

Josh Rhodes of Chestnut Ridge Church

“This has been probably a way better opportunity than we even imagined because we’ve gotten a lot of press,” Tarantini said. “So many people have stopped on the street today and we’ve been telling them what we’re doing. And then when you go out into the community to ask for sponsorship, you have — every single time you have an opportunity to tell people what you’re doing. And we recently did love packs, which is when we fill sling bags full of emotional and little health resources. And we just filled 247 for the homeless students in Preston County. And we’re doing that in little pockets all around the state. That’s something that we’re really excited about, and we’re hoping these funds will allow us to continue to do that.”

Tarantini said Libera is “very grateful” for all celebrity participants, as well as sponsors and individuals who raised money to help at-risk youth.

Libera sign

She said Libera asked people to do two tough things, raise $1,000 and rappel down an 8-story building and they stepped up to the challenge.

“Those are both things that take you out of your comfort zone,” Tarantini said. “But that kind of lines up with what we do with Libera. We ask you to address the barriers in your own life, which can be scary, but when you do it you really feel free and self-confident and I’ve seen that in every person who’s come over the edge today. They’re like they may have been scared when they went up, but when they get to the ground, they’re exhilarated and so we love that it matches up with what we do. What we do can be scary, but it’s so liberating and that’s exactly what this is.”