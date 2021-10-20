Good Morning America to feature Morgantown bakery’s pepperoni rolls

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Good Morning America sent reporter Stephanie Ramos to Chico Bakery in Morgantown to do a story about its popular pepperoni roll.

Ramos said the morning show will be featuring unique things to do across West Virginia. She took a tour of the bakery, seeing and tasting the pepperoni rolls that come from a production line that makes twenty thousand rolls a day. The bakery’s owner and CEO Samuel Chico III said he is honored to have his delicious product featured on national television.

Chico Bakery’s pepperoni roll making process (WBOY image)

“It’s just humbling you know, extremely exciting,” said Chico “It’s been a big part of Morgantown and the state of West Virginia. It’s from everywhere from the coal miners taking it to lunch, to the kids in their school meal plan, or a football game or a ski trip. It’s just a good food. It’s easy to eat. We’re just humbled that West Virginia is getting out across the nation for what we’re specialized for.”

You can catch the feature piece filmed today on ABC’s Good Morning America this Friday morning (Oct. 22) at 7 a.m.