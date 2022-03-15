Pleasant Street (WBOY Image)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Construction is coming to downtown Morgantown to improve areas for pedestrians.

Governor Jim Justice announced the approval of work on Pleasant Street in Morganton. Crews will replace the sidewalks and install more lighting for pedestrians.

The project will cost $300,000 and is a part of the governor’s transportation alternatives and recreational trails program.

“This program will provide millions of dollars that is going to be put to work making our cities and towns easier to get around and making our beautiful park trails even more appealing and accessible to West Virginians of all abilities,” Gov. Justice said. “These projects will also draw tourism and visitation to new destinations all throughout our state and the positive economic ripple effects will be off the charts.

Pleasant Street where sidewalks and street lights will be improved (WBOY Image)

The program is in part with the Department of Transportation and is funded by the Federal Highway Administration.