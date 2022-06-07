MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Governor Justice awarded several million dollars to help nonprofits address child abuse and neglect in the state.

The Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center is one of 22 organizations that received funds. The center received $79,470 to provide services to child abuse victims, including forensic interviews and evaluations, advocacy, education, referrals, and therapy.

Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center (WBOY Image)

Dr. Laura Capage, the executive director and licensed psychologist of the center, said it tends to get this grant every year and it is appreciative that the governor and state supports it.

“In the news right now there has been a lot of discussion about the need for mental health services for children and how important that is and fortunately we live in a state where our governor and our legislature really value that and sees the importance of providing that mental health services,” Dr. Capage said.

In 2021, the center provided free services to more than 600 children. Dr. Capage said grants like these help the center eliminate any barriers for children to get services.

“We really focus on kids who have been traumatized, who have been abused,” Dr. Capage said. “Certainly, the reasons that they’re struggling are not their fault so it’s important that we make sure that these services are easily accessible … With inflation right now and all the demands of rising costs on families, this is one less struggle that they (parents) have to have so that they can make sure that their kids get the services that they need.”

Gov. Justice awarded a total of $2.1 million to the 22 programs in West Virginia.

Other nonprofit recipients include:

Burlington United Methodist Family Services, Inc. – $91,265.00

Cabell Huntington Hospital – $86,025.00

CAMC Health Education & Research Institute, Inc. – $112,993.00

CHANGE, Inc. – $89,179.00

Child and Youth Advocacy Center, Inc. – $97,746.00

Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc. – $81,754.00

Children’s Home Society of WV – $108,672.00

Cornerstone Family Interventions, Inc. – $85,802.00

Harmony House, Inc. – $93,798.00

Harrison County Child Advocacy Center – $127,519.00

Just for Kids, Inc. – $96,380.00

Logan County Child Advocacy Center, Inc. – $90,520.00

Marion County Child Advocacy Center, Inc. – $80,960.00

Mountain CAP of WV, Inc. – $85,256.00

Nicholas County Family Resource Network – $91,215.00

Randolph Tucker Children’s Advocacy Center – $89,080.00

REACHH Family Resource Center, Inc. – $75,348.00

Stop the Hurt, Inc. – $93,351.00

The Children’s Listening Place, Inc. – $142,592.00

WV Child Abuse Network, Inc. – $132,418.00

Wetzel County Commission – $87,342.00

The funds are provided by the State of West Virginia and are administered by the Justice and Community Services section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Service.