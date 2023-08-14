MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice has issued a statement postponing his events for Tuesday after doctors at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown advised him not to drive.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Gov. Jim Justice flew to Morgantown from Beckley on Monday to visit Ruby for a pre-scheduled appointment regarding discomfort with the SI joint in his back that he said has been bothering him for a few weeks due to “awkwardly twisting the joint.”

The governor then said that he was given a routine injection to alleviate the joint pain. Doctors then advised him not to drive for 24 hours. Due to this, Gov. Justice is postponing his planned events in Huntington and Point Pleasant which he originally planned for Tuesday.

Justice said that he still plans to speak at the Gas and Oil Association meeting Tuesday morning and that he will be in Charleston for several events on Wednesday. Gov. Justice gave his “heartfelt appreciation” to the WVU Medicine team for the care they gave him.

It is unclear at this time when the postponed events will be rescheduled to.