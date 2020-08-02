Governor extends order closing bars in Monongalia County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice extended his order closing bars in Monongalia County Saturday evening.

The extension now means bars must remain closed until Thursday August 13 at 12:01 a.m.

As of Saturday morning, 7.7 percent of COVID cases in the state were in Monongalia County, and more than half of the current active cases are in people in their 20s.

Customers will continue to be able to order food from those places for carryout.

The order was also requested by the Monongalia County Commission.