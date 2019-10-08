Governor Jim Justice’s re-election tour stops in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice visited Morgantown, Monday evening, as a part of his re-election tour.

The ‘Dinner and Town Hall’ event was held at the Morgantown Marriott, and gave the public the opportunity to ask the governor questions about his current position and the upcoming election.

Many people in attendance spoke about roads, jobs, and why Governor Justice doesn’t spend his time in Charleston like his predecessors.

“I’m not interested in sitting down at the mansion or my office and having party after party on a tax payers dime. I’m interested in trying to help the people, and I can’t help the people unless I know what’s going on with the people,” said Justice.

Governor Justice will continue his re-election tour Tuesday, October 16 from 6 p.m-9 p.m. at the Bridgeport Conference Center.