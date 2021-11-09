MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice and Babydog stopped in Morgantown Tuesday to announce one of the middle school winners of the “I Got Vaxxed” competition.



The Morgantown Learning Academy was presented with a $50,000 check to recognize its efforts in encouraging kids and adults to get the COVID vaccine. They are one of 12 schools to win the competition.



The school has the largest percentage of its staff and faculty and eligible students vaccinated. Eve Ward, the Director Morgantown Learning Academy, said every adult in the building is fully vaccinated.

Morgantown Learning Academy was an ‘I Got Vaxxed’ winner (Gov. Office photo)

The school already has big plans for what the money will go towards.



“We had a lot of activities canceled at the end of the year due to the pandemic so were going to reinstate all of our activities, in a safe manner obviously,” Ward said. “It’ll be used for our graduation ceremonies, we’ll have a spectacular field day and our fine arts evening that actually couldn’t happen at all last year.”



A total of 77 public and private schools entered the competition, and all submitted vaccination data was verified by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to identify the winners. At least one winning school in each category is a private school.

Three other winning middle schools were also announced on Tuesday: Andrew Jackson Middle School and Elkview Middle School in Kanawha County and Geary Elementary & Middle School in Roane County.

“What they’ve done is off the chart,” Governor Justice said. “Our young people are struggling with the percentages of us getting it to where we need to be. We’re doing better. We’re doing better all the time but we’re not still where we need to be at all.”



Winning elementary schools and high schools will be announced soon.

