MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Governor’s Arts Caravan is making its annual week-long trip throughout the state promoting culture and unveiling the different types of available funding.

The Caravan stopped at the West Virginia Art Center in Morgantown Thursday afternoon. The seminar teaches the State’s Art Coordinators what it takes to qualify for grant money and how to write better grant proposals.

Organizers said keeping the culture of West Virginia alive through the arts builds strong communities. Department of Arts, Culture & History Curator Randall Reid-Smith said, “Arts enhances the education that your children are getting in their school. Arts is an economic driver, it’s an ignition to get people to come here and want to live here and do business, and people don’t want to live in a community where there is nothing to do, to explore, to discover. So Arts are essential to a strong thriving community, like Morgantown.”

The Governor’s Arts Caravan visits five cities every year. The last stop will be in Parkersburg. For more information on how to apply for arts grants in West Virginia, click here.