MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Governor’s STEM Institute returned to an in-person format for the first time in three years.



June 15 marked the start of the STEM program at West Virginia University’s Honors Hall, a fun learning experience for 7th and 8th-grade students.

“We take a lot of pride in creating fun and engaging lessons and research projects around whatever our theme is,” said Jessica Deshler, the dean of students at Governor’s STEM Institute. “It’s really exciting seeing kids come from all over the state to learn.”

This year’s theme is studying the science of food, which even has students taking a sweet field trip to Hershey, Pennsylvania. The camp will also take a field trip to Washington D.C.

There are almost 100 combined students attending the two camp sessions. The program gets teachers from all over the area to contribute to the camp.





