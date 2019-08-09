Grand Opening held for Ziebart of Morgantown

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The grand opening for Ziebart of Morgantown was held Friday afternoon.

Ziebart is a worldwide franchise that specializes in auto products and services. The shop offers rust protection, auto detailing, window tint, paint protection film and Rhino Linings.

About thirty people attended the event, including the Morgantown Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Administration and representatives from Senator Manchin’s office. Owner of Ziebart Nick Lambie said that customer satisfaction is the franchise’s top priority.

“We hope to, you know, bring customer satisfaction and the new car feel. When someone comes to us, we want them to fall in love with their car again,” said Lambie.

Ziebart of Morgantown is located at 500 Fort Pierpont Drive. To find out more information on Ziebart and their services, click here.