GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Granville Fire Department in Monongalia County was recognized at the American Legion Post 174 meeting as the 2022 West Virginia American Legion Fire Department of the Year.

(Courtesy: Granville Fire Department)

According to a Facebook post from the department, Granville is the first fire department from Monongalia County to win the award. The award was presented for “outstanding service to the community” and “dedication to the profession above and beyond the call of duty.”

“Being selected for this award out of the whole state of West Virginia is a great honor for the Town of Granville, West Virginia and the Granville Fire Department,” said the Granville Fire Department in the post.

The department was nominated by Post 174 and selected by the American Legion Department of West Virginia.

“Finally we would like to extend a big thank you to our staff and volunteers! This award would not have been possible without their dedication, professionalism and strong work ethic. Your service to the residents of Granville and all of Monongalia County is reflected in this award!” the department said.

The Granville Fire Department is a volunteer department that serves in Granville and assists in the surrounding areas of Monongalia County.