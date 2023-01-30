GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — How you would like to have a part in naming Granville’s new park? Well, this could be your chance.

The town is asking for residents over 18 years old to help in picking a name for the park, which is a few years away from being fully developed, according to Mayor Patricia Lewis. If you’re eligible to suggest a new name, you can do so on the Granville website, in-person or through the mail.

The park will be located right beside the Monongahela River and Main Street in Granville. Mayor Lewis told 12 News that it was important to allow the public’s input.

“We wanted the town to be involved in the development of that park,” Mayor Lewis said. “It’s unique to be on that side of the river to have access to the park. We have some additional plans to put [a] pavilion and fishing docks and we really want to make it a community-oriented destination.”

Entries for the new name will be accepted through 4 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2023. Granville Council members will select three names at its meeting on March 14 and then the public will be asked again for assistance.