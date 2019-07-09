Granville man reported missing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s department is attempting to locate a Granville man who was reported missing on June 17, according to a representative with the sheriff’s department.

According to the representative, Daniel Blake, 25, of Granville, was reported missing on June 17 by his grandmother. Sgt. Randy Stockett of the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department took the call, and Sgt. Aaron Coe later entered Blake into NCIC, according to the sheriff’s department.

Blake had been released from North Central Regional Jail on June 14 and enrolled into a drug rehabilitation program; however, he never showed up to the program and missed multiple meetings with his probation officers, according to the sheriff’s department.

The probation officer reported Blake missing his meetings June 28, and filed a violation of probation warrant on that date, the representative said.

According to the sheriff’s department, Blake has not been in contact with family since June 17, and are deputies are investigating the disappearance.

Anyone with any information on Blake’s location is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s department at 304-291-7260.