GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Granville Police Department is taking applications for a patrol officer position.

The department announced it will hold its written civil service test on Nov. 5, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Town of Granville Social Hall, which is directly behind Granville Town Hall at 1245 Main St. and the physical agility test will be held later that day at 1 p.m. at the Westwood Middle School track at 670 River Rd. in Morgantown.

The department says its benefits include a starting salary of $20.50 per hour after academy graduation, health insurance, a 401K and paid holidays and vacation.

Applicants must be between 18 and 40 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Those interested have until Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at 6 p.m. to submit their application.

Applications can be picked up online or in person at 1245 Main St. in Granville. Those with questions can contact the Granville Police Department at 304-598-0035.