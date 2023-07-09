GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Those looking to join the Granville Police Department can now submit their application to become a member of the force.

Applications can be filled out on the Granville Police Department website or at the police department at 1245 Main Street in Granville and must be turned in by 4 p.m. on Aug. 4, according to a Granville Police Department Facebook post.

Applicants must be between 18-40 years of age, have a high school diploma or equivalent and must pass a physical agility test and a written exam.

Testing for entry level patrol officers will take place on Aug. 12 and 19.

For a complete list of benefits and incentives, visit the Granville Police Department website.