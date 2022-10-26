GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R, WV) has helped secure a grant of $150,000 for the Granville Police Department’s K-9 search program.

These funds, courtesy of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services grant, will be used to help the Granville Police’s K-9 Wandering and Criminal Detection program purchase a bloodhound named “Rose” that is trained to track missing persons.

Additionally, the Granville Police K-9 teams will do missing person training from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28.

“This program helped purchase scent kits, forensic scent kits, which will be distributed out to the community to families that need them, and if they go missing, they will be used with Rose to help find them,” Chief Joseph Corkrean said.

If you have a loved one that has autism, Alzheimer’s, dementia or developmental disabilities, you can call the Granville Police and request a free forensic scent kit.

For more information, call the Granville Police at 304-598-0035.