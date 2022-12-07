The three men that Granville Police need help identifying. Credit: Granville Police Department

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Granville Police Department is asking for help identifying three men.

The Police Department did not specify what type of investigation it is conducting, or when the incident it’s investigating occurred.

The police department released photos of the three men it is attempting to identify. All three of them were wearing surgical-style masks, baseball caps with various symbols on them and various types of outerwear. Two of them were wearing glasses.

The photos appear to have been taken from surveillance footage from Best Buy.

Anyone who knows the identity of any of the three men is asked to contact the Granville Police Department by calling 304-598-0035.