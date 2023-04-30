MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Dodgeballs were flying through the air Sunday during the 2nd annual Great Balls of Fire Dodgeball Tournament held at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

The tournament was put on to raise money for “Bikers, Bros, and Bo” which is a non-profit organization founded in memory of PFC Andrew Bo Harper, who was killed in action overseas. All proceeds from Sunday’s tournament will go to local veterans and their families.

Elizabeth Jones, “Bikers, Bros, and Bo” president, said, “It is so exciting, you know we started out as a very small, let’s do a memorial ride and we’ve grown a lot. This is our tenth year and we’re so excited to have everyone come out support us and have a good time. We love that it’s a dodgeball tournament. It’s something new, it’s something different, and we love getting the community involved and just having a lot of people out.”

There were over 20 teams that came out to support the cause and for a chance to be the champions.