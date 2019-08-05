Grey Line reduces bus fare

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown’s Mountain Line Transit Authority has decided to reduce the price for their Grey Line services.

The Grey Line travels from Clarksburg to Pittsburgh twice a day, Sunday-Thursday and three times a day on Friday and Saturday.

After other transportation services have started business in Morgantown, the Grey Line noticed a decline from their customers.

“Looking at other services that come into the community like Greyhound and Megabus, we’ve made the determination that it very well could be related to fares. So, for a six month period we’re going to reduce our fares between Morgantown and Pittsburgh,” said Dave Bruffy, Mountain Line Transit Authority CEO.

For a six-month trial period, Grey Line’s one way tickets will be priced at $15 instead of their normal $25 fare.