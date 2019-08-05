Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Grey Line reduces bus fare

Monongalia
Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown’s Mountain Line Transit Authority has decided to reduce the price for their Grey Line services.

The Grey Line travels from Clarksburg to Pittsburgh twice a day, Sunday-Thursday and three times a day on Friday and Saturday.

After other transportation services have started business in Morgantown, the Grey Line noticed a decline from their customers.

“Looking at other services that come into the community like Greyhound and Megabus, we’ve made the determination that it very well could be related to fares. So, for a six month period we’re going to reduce our fares between Morgantown and Pittsburgh,” said Dave Bruffy, Mountain Line Transit Authority CEO.

For a six-month trial period, Grey Line’s one way tickets will be priced at $15 instead of their normal $25 fare.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories