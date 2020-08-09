Gritstone Climbing and Fitness LLC hosts grand opening

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Gritstone Climbing and Fitness held its grand opening Saturday in the Sabraton area of Morgantown where residents could check out the facility seeing what they have to offer.

Owners of Gritstone Climbing and Fitness say are building West Virginia’s premiere climbing facility with roped climbing, lead, speed, bouldering, youth climbing, and more. The owners said the design and idea of the facility has been in the works for the last three and a half years. The climbing gym offers more than just a place of exercise, it also offers feel of a cultural center and recreational type facility while making new friends.

“Climbing components of what we have, we have these gorgeous tall, 50-foot-tall walls. We have a variety of rope climbing, top rope climbing, lead climbing, and on belay climbing, we have bouldering,” said John Burkhart, Owner and General Manager of Gritstone Climbing and Fitness LLC.

The gym also offers a weight room, yoga studio, and also a kid’s climbing walls with youth programing. Sweet Southern Smoke set up in the parking lot with their BBQ items for those who came out to the opening providing a warm meal.

“Gritstone is a cultural center as well and a hub of education and activity. So, we have plans to bring, for youth we have youth camp, recreational climbing clubs, competitive climbing programs that we are building. we have adult fitness and exercise programing, and a yoga program. Also interested in bring cultural activities like speaker series and educational seminars to the facility,” said Burkhart.

Owners of Gritstone Climbing and Fitness said patrons were excited entering the facility and were ready to start climbing the walls.