MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Ruby Memorial Hospital has a special ‘paw’ in healing.

Gus is a five-year-old, Old English Sheep Dog, who has worked as a volunteer at Ruby Memorial Hospital since 2019. He is known as a pioneer at Ruby, as Gus was one of the first therapy service dogs to work within the facility and has been to every unit.

Gus greeting nurses at their station.

Owner Maleah King says that Gus was originally an “impulse buy” as she saw him as a puppy shopping in the Pittsburgh Ikea. Gus was there among two others in the litter when King said she knew their fate.

“I brought him home and I knew the moment I laid eyes on him, I said, this dog is special, and we’ve got work to do,” said King.

Gus and owner Maleah King

Maleah King worked at Ruby’s Neuroscience Institute when the idea of service animals for aid came about. She began by bringing Gus, her own dog, up to meet patients during her lunch breaks. After that, Gus’ popularity began to soar, and King became certified to help train the additional service animal units of Ruby.

King hopes that this service will grow throughout West Virginia as it has within so many other states, with her Gus on the frontlines to help.

“Giving back is one of the best parts about this job, there are so many opportunities, and we have amazing volunteer services here at WVU Medicine. If you don’t have a dog, we have nicu rockers, we have department aids that sort mail and sit with patients, we have an amazing stroke volunteer program.”

Gus is a local celebrity at Ruby!

Since Gus’ start nearly four years ago now, sixteen other therapy dog teams have been established at Ruby. Both Gus and his friends are available upon request, though the best way to reach out and keep in touch is through their social media pages provided.

Gus even has a book! Your purchase proceeds from buying Gus’ book will also go to help WVU’s Children’s Hospital.