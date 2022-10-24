STAR CITY, W.Va. – Rockit Industries will be holding their “R/C Racing for a Cause Halloween Bazaar” on Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be hosted by The Model Rocketeer in conjunction with Ronald McDonald House and WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital at the Edith Barill Riverfront Park, Leeway St, Star City, WV 26505.

Besides RC racing and an Ultimate RC raffle for charity, children of all ages will be able to get their face painted, participate in free bike helmet fittings and giveaways courtesy of Free Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) and their partners, and grab a treat from The Stray Cat Cafe.

All donations will go to the Ronald McDonald House of Morgantown, Pittsburgh.

To learn more, you can call Carry Howell at (681)-209-7917 or email Rockit Industries at rockitworldwide@gmail.com.