Halloween stunt causes Morgantown first responders to rescue woman and baby believed to be trapped in burning building

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Just before midnight on Halloween, the Morgantown Fire Department was called to fire in the Greenmont section of the city.

The initial call to MECCA 911, which was made by a third party not at the scene, indicated that there was a fire in a building with a woman and infant trapped inside, according to a news release from city officials.

Morgantown Fire crews, along with officers of the Morgantown Police Department, West Virginia State Marshal’s Office, and Monongalia County EMS responded to the area. Emergency personnel scoured the neighborhood and discovered smoke coming from a window at an apartment building at 229 Dewey Street.

Officers forced their way into the building and were able to get the woman and baby out of the building, the release said.

A further investigation revealed that the building was not on fire, but was filled with theatrical smoke which was being used as a part of a Halloween stunt, according to city officials.

The incident and false report as under investigation by the Morgantown Fire Marshal’s Division and the Morgantown Police Department.