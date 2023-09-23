MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Main Street Morgantown is hosting its final Arts Walk street fair of the 2023 season on Oct. 13 on High Street in Morgantown, this time with the theme of “Halloween.”

The Friday the 13th Arts Walk will act as a showcase for local artisans and artists as attendees explore the area while being treated to shops, live music and food. The event will also be taking place during Fall Family Weekend.

More than 60 artists are expected to be in attendance for the Arts Walk, which can be tracked by following Main Street Morgantown on Facebook and Instagram.

The October Arts Walk is the last Arts Walk of the season and will not return to Morgantown until April 2024. The monthly showcase is held each from April through October.