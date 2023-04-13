MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Valley District and HOPE Lions Clubs partnered together in donating 14 hand-made quilts to the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

Quilts that were donated on Thursday were handed over to WVU Medicine Children’s Anita Graham, who specializes in Pediatric Hematology and Oncology and is also a Program Coordinator. Graham will be distributing the quilts to patients with blood disorders.

The idea for the donation came about when Arthurdale’s Valley District Lions Club’s Judy Harder donated the quilts to Harrison County’s HOPE Lions Club. Harder asked if Steve Glass, a lion of the HOPE Lions Club, knew of a good place that would like some donated quilts. Glass instantly thought of the Children’s Hospital.

Judy Harder and Steve Glass showing off some of the quilt designs. (WBOY Image) Judy Harder showing Anita Graham the back of one of the quilts. (WBOY Image)

Harder and a friend, Rhonda Braham, who helps in putting the quilts together, made all fourteen of the donated quilts, Braham even making some of her own. Both ladies have been quilting for a long time. Harder told 12 News that she started 16 years ago, and continues because she loves doing God’s work, and it keeps her arthritis finger working.

Braham mentioned that she made her first quilt when her daughter was born about 28 years ago and has been practicing the hobby ever since. They said that donating the quilts was their way of giving back.

When asked by a 12 News reporter why they felt it was important to give back, Harder started by saying, “this is like doing God’s work… I like doing God’s work and doing things that are for charity – charitable.” Braham continued, “we’re blessed because we have so much fabric and we have the time to do it, and we’re happy to pass those blessings onto others by donating some quilts to the hospital.”

The two ladies plan to eventually donate more quilts once they get them made and have decided where they would like to send them. They also encourage others to join in on the fun and easy hobby of quilting.