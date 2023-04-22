MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mon River Trails Conservancy (MRTC) hosted a “Handmade Market” in the Morgantown wharf district on Saturday.

Miniature mushroom decorations by Moonrise Mountain Market: April 22, 2023 – Morgantown, W.Va. (WBOY image)

Shoppers were able to browse a number of stalls that sold all sorts of handmade crafts created by local vendors, with products that ranged from pottery and woodworking to crystals and even miniature decorative mushrooms.

“I think it’s just a neat way to see all the different, really skilled and amazing artists that we have in our community,” said MRTC Executive Director Ella Belling. “Whether that’s having their food or buying their pottery or enjoying the music. It’s amazing the skills and the types of people that we have in our community.”

The event featured over 25 different vendors, but if you couldn’t attend the market don’t worry. You can find a full list of each vendor and a link to their website or social media page here.