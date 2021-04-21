Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust awards gift to West Virginia Botanic Garden

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Botanic Garden will soon see even more growth for events, conferences, weddings and other programs after a donation from the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust.

“In 2016, we opened the Education and Event Center,” recalls Philip Smith, the garden’s executive director. “This building has served us well, but we have outgrown the space with more demand for larger events and additional parking. We have been working for the last few years on various plans to present to the Trust and we finally hit the sweet spot with planning support from March-Westin.”

In 2016, a master plan was developed for the nonprofit that includes a vision for a wedding garden and additional parking located in the wooded area just west of the current main parking area, a press release explains.

“What we soon realized is that the Garden is in high demand as a one-of-a-kind wedding and events venue and we set our sights on an indoor space befitting of a botanic garden for these types of celebrations,” said Smith.

The Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust awarded the garden $3.1 million for construction, according to the release. The outdoor wedding garden will be located adjacent to the planned 5,000 square foot building connected by an ADA accessible pedestrian bridge.

“This is foundational for us,” said Dave Barnett, the WVBG board president. “This award means we can move forward with a building and section of the Master Plan that will result in much-needed revenue that can support additional horticultural development, education, and other needs.”

The garden took over management of the city-owned property in 2000 and has relied on volunteers, grassroots fundraising and small grants to develop the site and its mission, the release states.

The design-build process will begin this summer, with construction to begin by the end of the year or early in 2022. The project should be completed by the spring of 2023, the garden said.