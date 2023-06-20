MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Hazel’s House of Hope had an open house on Tuesday to showcase the complex and all of the services it offers to the public.

“The idea is to let the people know what is really here,” Board Member Lyn Dotson said.

Different agencies reside within the facility, which is the old Ramada Inn. With that, Hazel’s House of Hope isn’t trying to be a one-size fits all area, but is instead looking to help others through their problems like food insecurity, homelessness, substance use disorders and more.

“It depends what you come here for is how you see Hazel’s House,” Dotson said. “That’s part of what we’re trying to do is realize there are multiple programs here, there are eight different agencies that were here [on Tuesday].”

A new agency that is looking to move in there is called Aspire and its mission is dedicated to helping veterans. Wellspring, Lauren’s Wish, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, United Way, Bartlett House and more were in attendance and apart of the facility.

$100,000 was announced at the event to go towards the community and keep warm room.

Hazel’s House of Hope has dealt with many different adversities in getting off the ground, including storm damage last May. Officials said that it’s symbolic though as they continue to persevere over their adversities, like the people that use their services.

“Many times, people don’t know what is available and were trying to remedy that with this open house,” Dotson said.

If people are looking to volunteer their time or use Hazel House of Hope’s services, they can visit the facility at 20 Scott Avenue or email contact@hazelshousewv.com to get set up with one of the agencies.