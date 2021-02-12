Heroes and Villians art exhibit opens at the Erickson Alumni Center

The exhibit features comic panels, drawings, and sculptures.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new art exhibit recently opened up at the Nutting Gallery in the Erickson Alumni Center on WVU’s campus. The theme is “Heroes and Villains.”

The exhibit is focused on the Marvel and DC comic universes, and features everything from comic panels to sculptures. There are notable names among the artists.

Gene Coral, who helped create Daredevil, Captain Marvel, The Falcon, and more, has a few pieces of artwork hanging in the exhibit. The exhibit was curated by Arts Monongahela and the Arts Council of Greater Morgantown, who partnered with the Nutting Gallery and WVU to help bring the art to campus.

“We knew it would fit in the space well,” said Arts Monongahela creative director Beth Keene-Flanery. “Not just aesthetically, but this is a really large space and can house everything, including the sculptures, which we don’t always have the opportunity to show them together.”

The exhibit will remain open until the end of March. It is open during the Erickson Alumni’s business hours, which are weekdays from 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. For more information about the alumni center, click here.