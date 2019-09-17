High schoolers attend opioid awareness summit

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- The WVSSAC and MVB Bank Opioid Awareness Summit’s goal is to educate young West Virginians on the importance of healthy choices. Local high schoolers gathered at the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday morning to attend.

Organizer Joe Boczek said that he was inspired to put the event together after struggles in his own life.

“I’ve had my issues 20 years ago with alcohol and I see what it’s doing to our family unit in West Virginia and I see what it’s doing to our kids,” said Boczek, whose daughter developed an opioid addiction and is now nine years clean.

Former NBA player Chris Herren and motivational speaker Rhonda Sciortino shared their stories and encouraged students to be “game changers” by becoming leaders in their communities.

“I looked around and watched the kids enjoying the presentations, and they were completely focused in. And for high school kids to sit still for that long, for two hours, and be educated and entertained I think is a tribute to the speakers,” said Boczek.

Boczek also said he hopes students learned that they can accomplish their dreams and set a good example for others.

“I think that they can do anything they want to do. I think that they’ve been given the information to be game changers, to reach out to others, to help each other, and that they can basically reach any type of goal that’s out there for them, and I think that was made very abundantly clear today by the great speakers we had,” said Boczek.

Another summit will be held at Marshall University’s Cam Henderson Center on September 18.