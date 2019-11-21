High speed transportation system could be developed in W.Va.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia could soon take part in developing the futuristic high speed transportation system of tomorrow.

Virgin Hyperloop One representatives met with state officials Thursday at West Virginia University to ask the state to submit a request for proposal or RFP.

This would put West Virginia in the running to create a certification and testing center for its new transportation system.

The hyper-loop system uses pods to transport people and goods in vacuum tubes using a magnetic frictionless system.

West Virginia University’s Engineering and Health Sciences programs along with Marshall University could play an integral part in the proposal.

“We haven’t had a leap forward in transportation for fifty years in the world and now have that technology and be able to be a partner with the state to take it to marketplace, it’s just something incredible,” said Dean of the WVU John Chambers College of Business and Economics, Javier Reyes. “It’s a completely new mode of transportation. You’re going to be running into a frictionless environment at 600 miles an hour.”

Governor Jim Justice jokingly pointed out an old picture of sixteen men on a giant sled saying the innovative idea for high speed transportation started right here in West Virginia.