(Stacker) — Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Morgantown, WV using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.

#13. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $24,650

– #413 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

#12. Preschool teachers, except special education

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $27,970

– #452 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#11. Self-enrichment teachers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $35,600

– #354 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,230

– Employment: 216,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)

#10. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $46,500

– #418 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– Employment: 187,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($102,210)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)

— Chico, CA ($88,430)

#9. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $47,700

– #451 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

#8. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $48,250

– #473 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)

#7. Special education teachers, secondary school

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $50,770

– #370 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

#6. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $51,400

– #285 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,490

– Employment: 120,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)

— Kingston, NY ($92,160)

— Salinas, CA ($90,490)

#5. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $53,870

– #385 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

#4. Librarians and media collections specialists

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $54,490

– #286 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,180

– Employment: 127,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

#3. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $65,080

– #151 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,710

– Employment: 47,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140)

#2. Instructional coordinators

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $65,190

– #242 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

#1. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $75,260

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,560

National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.