(Stacker) — Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher-paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.

Students have a plethora of specialties to choose from when obtaining a 2-year degree, from industry-specific roles in health care or IT or a more generalized education path. Salaries differ between areas of study, job type, experience, and, of course, location. A Georgetown University study that looked at job growth and education requirements through 2020 stated that 30% of job openings required “at least some college or an associate’s degree.” Students can choose to head right into the workforce after earning an associate’s, or continue their education toward earning a bachelor’s degree.

The unemployment rate for associate’s degree holders is only 2%, according to research from the Education Data Initiative. Having an associate’s degree under your belt is proven to increase one’s chance of holding a professional or management position in any number of industries, among them education and health, wholesale retail and trade, and professional and business services.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Morgantown, WV using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

#13. Preschool teachers, except special education

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $27,970

– #452 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,550

– Employment: 370,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#12. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $30,770

– #374 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,860

– Employment: 109,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,220)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($51,340)

#11. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $36,260

– #368 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,170

– Employment: 108,470

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)

— Napa, CA ($54,120)

#10. Paralegals and legal assistants

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $49,230

– #222 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,610

– Employment: 332,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($76,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,640)

#9. Architectural and civil drafters

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $52,960

– #250 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,120

– Employment: 99,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($76,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,700)

— Anchorage, AK ($75,650)

#8. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $53,800

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,960

– Employment: 31,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)

— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)

#7. Computer network support specialists

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $54,600

– #384 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,040

– Employment: 184,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

#6. Physical therapist assistants

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $54,700

– #328 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,440

– Employment: 92,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($85,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($76,390)

#5. Respiratory therapists

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $56,560

– #303 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,640

– Employment: 131,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,330)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,690)

#4. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $57,060

– #302 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,840

– Employment: 206,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($127,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($118,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,100)

#3. Dental hygienists

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $59,650

– #478 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,050

– Employment: 194,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)

#2. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $65,310

– #296 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,790

– Employment: 73,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($137,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,080)

#1. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Morgantown, WV

– Annual mean salary: $72,140

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,310

– Employment: 115,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Northeast Virginia nonmetropolitan area ($99,890)

— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.