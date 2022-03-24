GRANVILLE, W.Va. – BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir of Morgantown opened its Hindu temple in Grandville for devotees to praise and worship on Wednesday.

Officials said in the past, the temple was housed in temporary locations around Morgantown for devotees to worship. BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is a spiritual, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering Hindu ideals of faith, unity, and selflessness through service. The new temple allows everyone to gather and celebrate their spirituality in one permanent location.

(WBOY image)

“Well, it’s a much bigger temple than we’ve had. We’ve done so many renovations, they’ve worked so hard, days, countless days and nights. But opening this within three to four weeks from the start, from receiving the permits, it’s just incredible, and it’s all due to the blessings of our guru,” said Vijay Patel, a devotee at the Swaminarayan Mandir.

Devotees stated that if anyone would like to take a walking tour of the temple or attend a service, they can call them at 304-499-6772. They also said there will be upcoming events and plenty of fun things for kids to also do at the temple.