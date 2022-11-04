MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — November 4 was the first day of the Service League of Morgantown’s annual Holiday Open House at The Old Stone House.

Shoppers can enjoy tea and cookies while they browse the various items in the gift shop. 10% of the proceeds from November’s sales will benefit The Scotts Run Settlement House.

The Service League of Morgantown has been raising funds for charities and nonprofit organizations for over 40 years.

“I like belonging to a group of women that do things for in the community, and it’s not just a group that gets together to socialize, but we are working to do things for the community, we help with tea parties at one of the local nursing homes, and we raise money to give to different organizations in the community,” said Sue Carpenter, Service League of Morgantown Events Committee chairperson.

The Old Stone House in Morgantown will be open Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Nov. 6 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.