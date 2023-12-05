MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Holy Family Homeschoolers brought Christmas cheer to senior citizens who reside at The Village at Heritage Point this year with a holiday performance. According to Louise Deal, a member of the organization, coming to perform at The Village is an annual tradition that’s been going on for at least a decade.

“We’re a group of Catholic homeschooling families that come here every year to sing carols during the Advent season, to have a sing-along,” said Deal. For this event, the residents were encouraged to participate and sing along with the carolers.

By participating in this, the families hoped to bring a little holiday spirit to those who live in the retirement community. Deal feels that through this annual performance, they can connect with the seniors through the music that they grew up listening to.

“Music just really speaks across all ages, and it really invokes a lot of memories for seniors, and so I think many times over the years, residents have been moved to tears just singing the songs that they’ve known from their childhood,” Deal stated.

Deal also said that this yearly event brings back wonderful memories for her as well. She has been a part of the Holy Family Homeschoolers for many years and educated her own children through the program. “But now, I’m a homeschooling grandma, and I brought my grandson for the first time to sing,” she added.

To prepare for this caroling event, the families practiced singing the songs in the program individually at their homes. There are typically no formal rehearsals.

Following the performance, the children also handed out Christmas cards to the residents who attended. Deal said that the organization is hoping that “the tradition continues well into the future.”

This is the only place that the Holy Family Homeschoolers perform at each holiday season, so they’re not planning any other performances for this year. They came to The Village at Heritage Point on Dec. 5 at 11:00 a.m.