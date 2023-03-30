MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Home Base Inc. held its first Mental Health Spring Conference at the Lakeview Golf Resort & Spa in Morgantown on Thursday.

Home Base Inc. is a behavioral health and social service agency that assists the state of West Virginia with a variety of mental health-based services. The event consisted of trained behavioral health professionals that gave presentations as well as advice to attendees. Local vendors that provided additional mental health services were also in attendance with booths set up for advertisement.

James Hartmett, Home Base Inc.’s administrative counselor, spoke with 12 News on what he hoped attendees took away from this conference, “a sense of togetherness as helping professionals and an openness to share information that’s going to be, one, educational but also, clinically significant and assists our treatment of clients throughout the entire state.”

Home Base Inc. plans to host more events like this in the near future.