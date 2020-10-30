Home for the Holiday hosts annual Craft Show

Shopper walking around the show

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first day of the second annual Home for the Holiday Craft Show saw 160 vendors selling various items to eager shoppers as Christmas music played overhead.

“A lot of people have come in and said they’re doing their Christmas shopping,” event organizer Vicky Vincent said. “Like I said, we have kids’ clothes; we have seasonal stuff to decorate your house with, we have wreaths, great gifts, a lot of new vendors this year.

Vincent said there are more vendors this year than last and that most were from West Virginia and surrounding states.

Shoppers browsing

She said she was initially afraid that this year’s show would be canceled because of COVID-19, as was the case with other craft shows this year.

“We were really excited to be able to have this show this year,” Vincent said. “We had to follow some strict guidelines; a hundred people in the building at one time, masks required, spacing of the booths, but it seems to be working out great. People came to support us, and we’re happy to have them.”

Day two of the show continues on Saturday, October 31, and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Mylan Park Expo Center.

“Just come out and join us, have some fun,” Vincent said.