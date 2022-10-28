MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – More than 250 pumpkins were tossed from the top of the West Virginia University’s Engineering Sciences Building during WVU’s 33rd annual Pumpkin Drop.

Teams from West Virginia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina took part in the event meant to teach engineering concepts.

With only 16 survivors among the lot, Homeschool Team 15 from Morgantown claimed the $100 first prize, landing their pumpkin just two feet, six inches from the target.

Students from three states participated in the WVU Statler College’s 33rd annual Pumpkin Drop, marking the return of the event after a two-year hiatus. (WVU Photo/Jennifer Shephard)

The pumpkin drop zone is photographed from the launch point at the top of the Engineering Sciences Building. (WVU Photo/Jennifer Shepherd)

The launch point for the WVU Statler College’s annual Pumpkin Drop is the top of the Engineering Sciences Building, offering a view of Evansdale. Here, a white pumpkin package starts a swift 11-story descent. (WVU Photo/Jennifer Shepherd)

A pumpkin package makes the descent from the top of the Engineering Sciences Building. (WVU Photo)

Concessions were open for kids and families

Mechanical Aerospace Engineering Projects

Team staff fixing their pumpkin box

Pumpkin being dropped

Meanwhile, Team 29 from Mountaineer Middle School in Morgantown finished second, and Team 258 from Berkeley Springs High School in Berkeley Springs finished third.

“We are so happy that students were able to participate in the incredible learning experience of the Pumpkin Drop again after the two-year break,” Scott Wayne, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, said. “It was amazing to see their excitement and enthusiasm.”

Also in attendance was Mechanical Engineering alumnus and chair of the Statler College Visiting Committee, John Gardner, who threw out the first pumpkin of the day.

Sponsored by the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and the WVU chapter of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, event proceeds will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Morgantown.